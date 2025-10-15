Comedian Jung Se-hyup has died. He was 41.

The comedian, who was beloved internationally for his dog character “Chow Chow,” died on October 6 according to Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper. He passed away shortly after overcoming a five-year battle with leukemia.

“The exact cause of death is not yet confirmed, but it is unrelated to leukemia and is presumed to be cardiac arrest,” said the Korea Broadcasting Comedians Association in a statement provided to the outlet.

He was with a friend when he felt a sudden chest pain and had extreme difficulty breathing.

“After arriving at the emergency room, he was talking to the doctor when he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest. Although the medical staff immediately administered CPR and other emergency treatment, he was ultimately unable to recover,” an acquaintance of Se-hyup’s told SBS News.

He got his start on Korean shows like People Searching for Laughter and Gag Tonight. Last year, he had returned to the Korean comedy series Gag Concert to reprise his role as “Chow Chow,” where he dresses in a giant dog costume.

A post on the official Gag Concert Instagram page mourned his death.

“We express our deepest condolences at the heartbreaking news of comedian Jung Se Hyup’s passing. May he rest in peace,” the post said.