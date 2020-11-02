Colin Jost Debuts Wedding Ring During 'Weekend Update' on 'SNL' After Marrying Scarlett Johansson

✖

Colin Jost debuted some brand new bling on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. As PEOPLE pointed out, Jost could be seen wearing a wedding band during the most recent Weekend Update segment. The comedian recently wed Scarlett Johansson a little over a year after they announced their engagement.

Eagle-eyed SNL fans quickly noticed that Jost was wearing a wedding band during the Weekend Update segment. His appearance on the program came only a couple of days after it was announced that he and the Avengers star tied the knot in an intimate ceremony the weekend prior. During the segment, Jost's co-anchor Michael Che directly addressed the pair's wedding news as he was touching upon his uncertainty about the Nov. 3 election. "I don't know what's gonna happen with this election; the tension is just killing me," Che said. He continued to open up about his feelings and joked about his and Jost's differing situations. "I don't know what this world's gonna be after Tuesday. I may never see you again, Colin. I mean, we might both get drafted in the race wars. It's not fair, you just married Scarlett Johansson, and I just bought an electric bike; we're both doing equally great."

On Thursday, it was announced that Jost and Johansson tied the knot over the Oct. 24 weekend. They originally announced their engagement in May 2019, which came after two years of dating. Their wedding reportedly adhered to necessary COVID-19 safety protocols. The pair announced the news by way of the Meals on Wheels Instagram account, as the couple shared that their wedding wish is for people to donate to the organization during this difficult time in the nation's history amidst the current health crisis.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," Meals on Wheels wrote. Their message came alongside an image of the Staten Island Ferry with superimposed cans trailing behind it. The announcement also featured the headline pun, "Jost Married." The organization's statement continued, "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting [Meals on Wheels America]. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."