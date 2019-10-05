Cody Simpson Plants Kiss on ‘Baby’ Miley Cyrus in New Photo Amid Relationship Rumors

Hours after Miley Cyrus broke her silence on the non-stop media coverage of her break-ups and relationships, singer Cody Simpson shared a photo of himself kissing Cyrus on the cheek and even referring to her as “baby.” The photo follows reports that the two musicians are getting close. Other sources said the two are just close friends and are not seeing each other exclusively.

On Saturday, Simpson shared a photo of himself kissing Cyrus above her eyebrow. “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” Simpson wrote in the caption to the black and white image.

Cyrus also posted a photo of Simpson on her Instagram story. “22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check],” she wrote, adding “Hot Girl Fall [check].”

Next, Cyrus posted a TMZ video of the couple kissing. “Can a girl not get a f– açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” she wrote.

Following that, she shared the same long note she shared on Instagram.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru (sic) from the beginning…. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she wrote. “People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Cyrus then pointed out the double standard when it comes to coverage of men and women.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” the “Mother’s Daughter” singer wrote. “They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs’ (sic) , ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man’ etc….. where women are called sluts/whores ! I am trying to just THRIVE/ survive in a “mans”(sic) world …. if we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can ‘grab em by the pussy….’ can’t I just have a kiss and acaí bowl?!?!”

Cyrus went on to say she refuses to be a “recluse” and go on dates from home because it is not fun and

“puts me in a vulnerable position… I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home and pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’”

In her final point, Cyrus said dating is new for her, since she spent most of her 20s in a long-term relationship with now-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. She was also constantly working, touring and acting.

“I have a great life. I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy,’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!” she wrote. “I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!”

Cyrus and Simpson were first reportedly seen kissing at a Los Angeles grocery store earlier this week. The two have been friends for years, and a source told Entertainment Tonight they are not exclusively dating.

“Cody and Miley have no plans to start dating each other exclusively,” the source said. “They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia (Miley Cyrus); Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows (Cody Simpson)