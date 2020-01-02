Cody Simpson Addresses Infidelity Rumors Amid Reports of Cheating on Miley Cyrus

Australian singer Cody Simpson denied rumors he cheated on singer Miley Cyrus after he was reportedly seen kissing other women in New York City just before Christmas. Simpson called the rumors he was flirting with other women “stupid,” and shared he had a great time with Cyrus and her family in Tennessee for the holidays. Cyrus shared photos of Simpson with her family on Instagram, confirming they are still together.

“It was a great Christmas out in Nashville,” Simpson told Page Six Wednesday. He said his relationship with Cyrus is “great” and called the flirting rumors “stupid.”

In the days before Christmas, rumors that Cyrus and Simpson broke up surfaced after Simpson was spotted with Playboy Playmate model Jordy Murray. Photos of the two were first published by TMZ. Sources also told Page Six Simpson was seen at Little Sister Lounge in New York City the following day, and was “drinking and flirting with girls.” The source said Simpson was “texting Miley while there.”

On Dec. 23, Simpson’s rep later told Us Weekly rumors he was cheating on Cyrus were not true.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story,” Simpson’s rep said. “Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

Amid the rumors, Cyrus shared her 2015 track “My Sad Christmas Song,” which only heightened concerns of a split.

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside the song. “Was feeling like s— cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

It’s not clear if she was referring to her relationship with Simpson, or that this year’s holiday season marked a year since she married Liam Hemsworth. The marriage only lasted a few months, with Hemsworth filing for divorce in August, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Cyrus then briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, who was coming off her own split from Brody Jenner.

Cyrus and Simpson started dating in October, although they were friends before.

Cyrus confirmed the relationship is still going strong by sharing photos of the couple together during Christmas on her Instagram Story. She jokingly told her fans they should start dating their “best friend.”

