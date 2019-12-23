Coco Austin Reveals Fiery New Pink Hair

Coco Austin is showing off a brand new hot-pink hair color in celebration of her and husband Ice-T‘s daughter Chanel’s Barbie-themed fourth birthday party. In an Instagram video filmed with her sister, Kristy Austin, the two women showed off their transformations from blonde to bright pink using a temporary hair color.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Dec 9, 2019 at 10:29am PST

“So my sister and I experimented with Viral colorwash..I’ve been wanting to try for about a year now but didnt have the balls to do it. Well, since I do things up in a big way for parties..I decided to go Pink for Chanel’s Barbie themed extravaganza!! Lol.. I love it! I thought blonde fits my personality but pink does too!” Austin, 40, captioned the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She wrote that she used the pastel pink shade of the product with “a little bit of extreme pink” and “conditioned it with rose pink colorditioner.”

In the clip, shared on Dec. 9, she showed off the bold new color. “It’s not permanent, thank God,” she said, laughing.

“This is exciting. We’ll see how it goes,” she said in the midst of the dyeing process. Later, she posed with her hair fully dry, curled and very pink while wearing a Barbie crop top, blue jeans, pink sneakers and a pink furry jacket.

“Ta da! Ready for Chanel’s fourth birthday,” Coco said, dancing around in her new look.

Fans drooled over the new color, taking to the comments section to react. “Love it,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Too cute, gals,” another said.

“Slayyyyy QUEEN!!! You are killing it!!” someone else said.

“LOVE IT!” one wrote.

A few days later, she shared photos from Chanel’s birthday party, complete with a life-size Barbie house, a bunny rabbit, video games and even a Barbie car.

“We had another successful Birthday for Chanel! 65 adults and 35 kids attended and 600 photos later..it was madness,” Coco captioned a post about the party.

She even shared photos of herself posing as a Barbie doll in a life-size Barbie package. “As you can see I totally got in character for this party!!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Dec 12, 2019 at 11:24am PST

Coco ended up loving the pink shade so much that she hasn’t yet gone back to her typical blonde color.

“As you know I changed my hair pink for my daughter’s Barbie birthday and I loved it so much I’ve decided to keep it for a little bit longer!” she captioned an Instagram video posted Sunday.

Photo credit: Monica Schipper / Contributor / Getty