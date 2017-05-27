Coco Austin Channels Her Inner Poison Ivy In See-Through Green Mesh Jumpsuit

Coco took to Instagram today to check in with her followers and just say “what’s up,” but, as usual, her outfit really stole the show.

Sitting in a chair that looks like a disassembled disco ball, Coco rocked an all green outfit reminiscent of Poison Ivy, easily the most seductive of Batman’s villains.

The outfit Coco is wearing looks to be a bodysuit, as the colors in the top and pants match perfectly. It’s possible the eye is fooled and that she’s actually wearing a separate top and pants, but if so she should be commended on how flawlessly she synced the colors.

The top has some revealing mesh in the chest area, but Coco is noticeably wearing a nude-tone bra underneath so she’s not actually showing off anything sensitive.

This faux-Poison Ivy cosplay might just be another step toward Coco revealing the depth of her fandom as she recently unveiled another nerdy love.

Posting to her Instagram account, Coco shared a photo of herself with 64-year-old actor/comedian Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman.

The two met at the Beyond Brookledge event from this past weekend.

Beyond Brookledge is a performance event described as being an “intimate, off-the-wall, 90-minutes of variety acts.”

Not only does Coco look fantastic as usual in the picture, she also used the post as an opportunity to reveal her fan love for Reubens’ work as Pee-wee Herman.

Coco wrote, “I loved PeeWee Playhouse when I was a Lil girl..Who remembers that show?”

Being that she’s 38 years old, and Pee-wee’s Playhouse ran from the late 1980’s to the early 1990’s, she would have been around 10 years old when the show was at its peak popularity.

Obviously, this isn’t actual Poison Ivy cosplay, and loving Pee-wee Herman is not unusual for someone who was a kid when his show was airing, but it’s also not impossible that Coco could have a secret nerdy side.

