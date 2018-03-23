Coco Reveals How She and Chanel Spent Their Snow Day to Instant Criticism

Following a fourth winter storm in the northeast, Coco Austin and 2-year-old daughter Chanel decided to enjoy their snow day, though they were immediately met with backlash.

While Winter Storm Toby pummeled the northeast, making it the fourth Nor’easter to hit the area in less than a month, 38-year-old Coco Austin decided to make the best of the latest winter storm, bundling up 2-year-old Chanel and heading outside for some fun in the snow.

“Its a snowy situation here in NJ…it’s coming down hard thought I’d put Chanel in snow clothes and take advantage of it,” Austin captioned a series of three pictures of herself, Chanel, and the family dog playing outside.

Many took to the comments section to criticize Austin for taking her daughter out in the snow, pointing out everything they claim she did wrong.

“Where are the gloves?” one person questioned, an observation that was pointed out by several other commenters.

“No hat?” asked another.

One commenter even took issue with Austin allowing her bulldog to be out in the chilly winter weather, though she praised her for putting a coat on the pooch.

“Makes me sad when I see British bulldogs in the snow with no protection to keep them warm! I knew without even looking that ur furbaby would have a coat on! U and Ice are beautiful souls inside and out.”

Austin faced criticism earlier this month while vacationing in the Bahama’s with Chanel and Ice-T when she shared a short video of her 2-year-old daughter swimming with sharks. Some fans claimed that child protective services should be called, some appalled by the apparent danger that the toddler had been put in.

Fortunately, the sharks were nurse sharks, a species that is known for being docile and being a popular tourist attraction in many parts of the Caribbean.