Coco Snaps Booty Selfie Photo With Sister, Instagram Reacts As You’d Expect

Coco Austin’s latest selfie with her sister showcases how curvy bods must run in their family. The TV personality and her younger sibling put their booties on full display in yoga pants, and Coco’s fans were loving it.

Thanks @cutebootylounge for letting me & my sister take over your warehouse.You’ve got the best leggings in the business! Been knowing this for 10 years now @kellynishimoto !😘😘😘 A post shared by Coco (@coco) on May 17, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

The blond bombshell shared the snap with the caption: “Thanks @cutebootylounge for letting me & my sister take over your warehouse. You’ve got the best leggings in the business! Been knowing this for 10 years now @kellynishimoto!”

The pic shows Coco Austin sporting patterned yoga pants that highlighted her curvy derriere. She paired the high-waisted bottoms with a matching sports bra. To Coco’s left is her sister, Kristy Austin, who is wearing form-fitting sea foam green yoga pants with a blue top.

The jaw-dropping photo was a smash hit with Austin’s followers on Instagram. Her adoring fans dished out more than 35k likes and left thousands of comments.

“Now that’s what you call a booty,” one fan wrote.

“Do the leggings come with the nice booty too,” another fan commented.

While hundreds of the Ice & Coco star’s fans left complimentary remarks on her post, others accused Coco of having her booty surgically enhanced.

“Were your butts injected or why are they so big?” one fan wrote.

“Maybe tone it down a little. I love real big butts but hers is so much. She is freaking beautiful but the butt is too much,” one person commented.

This isn’t the first time that Coco Austin has flaunted her voluptuous shape on social media recently. Earlier this week, the 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a sexy snap showing her in a skintight dress while traveling at LAX.

She posted the picture with the caption: “Ready for Cali! Dog, kid and all (but not seen obviously) And yes I’m in flats… My new addiction is @giuseppezanottidesign…Need to get into my beach vibe.”

Ready for Cali! Dog, kid and all (but not seen obviously) And yes I’m in flats.. My new addiction is @giuseppezanottidesign.. Need to get into my beach vibe Maxi dress – @shop_dresscode A post shared by Coco (@coco) on May 12, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

