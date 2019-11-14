CMA Awards: Pink Owns the Red Carpet With Husband Carey Hart and Their Kids by Her Side

Pink attended the CMA Awards on Wednesday night to perform her duet with Chris Stapleton, “Love Me Anyway,” bringing her husband, Carey Hart, and their two kids along for the evening. Pink and Hart share daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2, both of whom were dressed to coordinate with their famous parents on the red carpet. Willow chose a white dress patterned with horses and pair of black silver-toed combat boots, and her younger brother went full Western in a tiny white shirt, black pants, a black embellished jacket, black cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat.

Pink wore a flowing burnt-orange dress and a black hat, while Hart was in a black shirt, black pants and a black vest.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Pink revealed that she’s planning to take a break from music for the next year to spend more time with her family.

“We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow’s back in school now,” she said. “Jameson’s going to start pre-school soon. It’s kind of the year of the family. And Carey has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”

Pink’s family recently joined her on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which began in March 2018 and wrapped in November 2019, taking the group around the world together. After the holiday season, Pink and Hart will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in January, which Pink shared is now a more low-key day than it has previously been for the couple.

“He deserves a trophy!” she said of her husband. “We used to make a big deal out of it, now we’re just lucky to be together.”

Willow joined her mom on the red carpet for the CMAs last year, and Jameson recently accompanied the family to the People’s Choice Awards, where she won the award for People’s Champion.

“They just make it fun for me. They have so much fun,” Pink said of her kids. “There’s just so much to see, and it’s really cool. This is [Willow’s] second CMAs. She was a princess last time.”

Willow also had an exciting moment during the PCAs when she got to spend some time with Zendaya, who, judging by a photo of the two, the 8-year-old is clearly a fan of.

