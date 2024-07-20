Clint Eastwood's Longtime Partner Christina Sandera Dead at 61

The legendary actor is in mourning after the loss.

Clint Eastwood has confirmed that his longtime girlfriend, Christina Sandera, has died. According to TMZ, the legendary actor and director confirmed her passing in a statement but didn't reveal any cause of death.

"Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," Eastwood said in a statement. A Warner Bros. spokesperson also added that no further information will be released.

(Photo: CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Clint Eastwood (L) and Christina Sandera attend the Vanity Fair and Chopard Party celebrating the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 20, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by David M Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for Vanity Fair) - Dave Benett)

The 61-year-old and Eastwood reportedly met when she was a hostess at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. The couple started dating in 2014. She went public with Eastwood at the 2015 Academy Awards in support of American Sniper. She also joined him on the red carpet for his films The Mule, Sully, The 15:17 to Paris and Richard Jewell.

Prior to Sandera, Eastwood was married twice and in a slew of long-term relationships over the years. His most famous romance was with Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke, living as domestic partners for 14 years and making six movies together. He was also connected to Jacelyn Reeves and actress Frances Fisher.

His two marriages were to model Maggie Johnson from 1953 until 1964, with a final divorce coming in 1984, and then married TV anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996 until their divorce in 2014.

Eastwood and Sandera kept their relationship mostly quiet, with their few public appearances offering the only insight into their relationship.