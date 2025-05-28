Classic Rock Legend Rick Derringer Has Died

Rick Derringer, one of rock & roll’s biggest names in the 60s, has died at 77 years old.

He died yesterday at 8:06 PM yesterday in Ormond Beach, Florida while at home with his wife Jenda Derringer and close friend Tony Wilson, according to a statement posted by Wilson.

The musician, producer, and songwriter is best known for his work with his band The McCoys. Their 1965 debut single, “Hang On Sloopy,” is considered one of the most classic rock songs from the era. Derringer later went solo and again found major success with his hit song “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”

In addition, Derringer is well known for writing or producing songs for some of the biggest names of the era. Notably, he played guitar for and produced all the songs of brothers Edgar and Johnny Winter. He also worked with Cyndi Lauper, Steely Dan, and Weird Al Yankovic, including the production of Yankovic’s Grammy-winning songs “Eat It” and “Fat.”

“Derringer’s legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent,” Wilson’s statement says. “His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones.”

The rocker is also known for releasing The Wrestling Album and Piledriver: The Wrestling Album II for the World Wrestling Foundation (now WWE), on which he created some of the most iconic wrestling themes for big-time stars like Hulk Hogan and Demolition.

He is survived by one child and his wife, Jenda.