Classic Rock Legend Dies ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’: John Lodge Was 82

English rock legend John Lodge has died. He was 82.

The singer, bass guitarist and songwriter was best known for his work with the legendary rock band The Moody Blues, where he wrote and contributed to most of the band’s biggest hits like “Isn’t Life Strange” and “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band).”

His family released a statement on his unexpected passing, which occurred last Friday.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us,” his family said in a statement. “John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness and his absolute and never-ending support.”

Lodge was a significant contributor to the band’s psychedelic, symphonic sound. The band’s second album, the 1967 release Days of Future Passed, is largely considered one of the first concept albums in rock music. The follow-up, 1968’s In Search of the Lost Chord, was even more experimental and is considered one of the most influential rock albums of all time.

In 2018, Lodge was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with his fellow bandmates in The Moody Blues.

He is survived by his wife, Kirsten, and his two children.