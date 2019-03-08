Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Charged With DUI Following Drunk Driving Arrest

Model Presley Gerber, the 19-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was charged with a DUI in connection with an arrest in December.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office filed the charges on Wednesday, reports Us Weekly. Gerber was charged with “one misdemeanor count of DUI and driving with a .08 blood alcohol content,” according to L.A. County District Attorney spokesman Greg Risling.

Gerber’s arraignment is scheduled for March 13.

It is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of .01 or higher in California, if the driver is under 21 years old.

Gerber was arrested around 4 a.m. on Dec. 30 after a police officer pulled him over for speeding in Beverly Hills. He was released on $15,000 bail.

“Presley Gerber was arrested and released on his own recognizance and no bail was posted,” his representative said in a statement in December. “He has no criminal record and has never been arrested. Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations.”

Since his arrest, Gerber has remained active on Instagram. On Jan 1, he shared a video of himself getting a new tattoo, adding in the caption, “Happy New Year… to bigger and better things.” He also shared a gallery of photos with his girlfriend, Charlotte D’Alessio, on Jan. 6 to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

His most recent Instagram post was on March 2, when he shared photos from a trip to Malibu.

Gerber followed his mother into the modelling business in June 2016, when he made his debut at a Moschino Resort fashion show. His younger sister, 17-year-old Kaia Gerber, made her modelling debut a year later at a Calvin Klein show.

Gerber also starred in Pepsi’s Super Bowl LII commercial last year, joining his mother to recreate her legendary 1992 ad for the brand. He also walked Catwalks for Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger and Prabal Gurung, and appeared in campaigns for Omega, Calvin Klein and others.

“Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer. And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him,” Crawford said in an Associated Press interview at the time.

“We’re a close family, especially me and my sister, so it’s definitely cool,” Gerber told PEOPLE. “We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely.”

Crawford, 53, has been married to Rande Gerber, a businessman and former model, since 1998.

Photo credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images