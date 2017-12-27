Cindy Crawford Shares Rare Photo With Sisters in a Winter Wonderland

Cindy Crawford enjoyed some family time over the holiday just like the rest of us. The 51-year-old model posted a snapshot with her sisters out in the snow.

The Instagram post is pushing 40,000 likes at the time of this writing. Crawford marked the location in picture as Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The rest of the posts in the geo-tag show idyllic white snow, ski slopes and a luxurious winter resort.

Crawford isn’t usually the type to post family photos online; she keeps her Instagram somewhat professional. Perhaps she’s venturing into a more open social media presence since her daughter’s recent announcement that she wants to get on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Crawford would need to change up her personal brand quite a bit to reach reality TV status. Reports say she’s staunchly opposed to Kaia Gerber’s new career aspirations.

Crawford shared a larger family portrait as well yesterday, inside this time.