Ciara Catches Major Heat Telling Women to ‘Level up’ to Attract Husbands

On Sunday morning Ciara posted a video to her Instagram of Pastor John Gray along with the quote “Too many women want to be married, but you’re walking in the spirit of ‘girlfriend.’”

#LevelUp. Don't Settle.

“‘He that finds a wife finds a good thing,’” Gray said in the video. “It didn’t say, ‘He that finds a girl that he’s attracted to, who he then begins to date, who he then calls his girlfriend, who he then buys a ring, proposes to and makes her his fiancée, who he then marries later who becomes his wife.’ You’re not a wife when I marry you, you’re a wife when I find you. You become my wife when I find you. But a wife is not the prescience of a ring, it’s the prescience of character.”

The video, along with the caption, “[Level Up]. Don’t Settle,” sparked a massive backlash from social media against the singer.

Ciara has posted a video on her Instagram account, generalizing women’s frustration with being single as evidence that they need to first get themselves worthy enough to be selected. 😐 ME, preparing for the Hell she’s just unleashed. pic.twitter.com/Co4RZgcixj — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) January 21, 2018

So y’all mad at Ciara for saying “act like a wife” but Gabby Union tell you to be a hoe & it’s “YAAAAAAASSS QUEEN!” — IG: TrillestAC 📸 (@TrillestAC) January 21, 2018

Ciara is doing what many women do when they overcome trials and get married. She’s using her marital status as a weapon against women who are not married. And it’s clear that she’s tied her value and sense of self worth to her marriage, otherwise she wouldn’t have shared that. — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) January 21, 2018

SZA: “My man is my man is your man

Heard that’s her man too” Y’all: YAASSSSSSS Ciara: Act like a wife, Level up Y’all: pic.twitter.com/agsdA34XXC — A god. (@DatEraa) January 21, 2018

Following the backlash, Ciara (who is married to Russell Wilson but famously had a child with previous boyfriend Future), took to Instagram once again.

❤️

“I was once that girl wanting to be loved a certain way but was making the wrong choices. I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom sitting at home, and then I realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman. Thats when I realized married or not married… I needed to love myself. #LevelUp.”