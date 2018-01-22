Ciara Catches Major Heat Telling Women to ‘Level up’ to Attract Husbands

On Sunday morning Ciara posted a video to her Instagram of Pastor John Gray along with the quote “Too many women want to be married, but you’re walking in the spirit of ‘girlfriend.’”
“‘He that finds a wife finds a good thing,’” Gray said in the video. “It didn’t say, ‘He that finds a girl that he’s attracted to, who he then begins to date, who he then calls his girlfriend, who he then buys a ring, proposes to and makes her his fiancée, who he then marries later who becomes his wife.’ You’re not a wife when I marry you, you’re a wife when I find you. You become my wife when I find you. But a wife is not the prescience of a ring, it’s the prescience of character.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
The video, along with the caption, “[Level Up]. Don’t Settle,” sparked a massive backlash from social media against the singer.
Ciara has posted a video on her Instagram account, generalizing women’s frustration with being single as evidence that they need to first get themselves worthy enough to be selected. 😐
ME, preparing for the Hell she’s just unleashed. pic.twitter.com/Co4RZgcixj— KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) January 21, 2018
So y’all mad at Ciara for saying “act like a wife” but Gabby Union tell you to be a hoe & it’s “YAAAAAAASSS QUEEN!”— IG: TrillestAC 📸 (@TrillestAC) January 21, 2018
Ciara is doing what many women do when they overcome trials and get married. She’s using her marital status as a weapon against women who are not married. And it’s clear that she’s tied her value and sense of self worth to her marriage, otherwise she wouldn’t have shared that.— CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) January 21, 2018
SZA: “My man is my man is your man
Heard that’s her man too”
Y’all: YAASSSSSSS
Ciara: Act like a wife, Level up
Y’all: pic.twitter.com/agsdA34XXC— A god. (@DatEraa) January 21, 2018
Following the backlash, Ciara (who is married to Russell Wilson but famously had a child with previous boyfriend Future), took to Instagram once again.
“I was once that girl wanting to be loved a certain way but was making the wrong choices. I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom sitting at home, and then I realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman. Thats when I realized married or not married… I needed to love myself. #LevelUp.”