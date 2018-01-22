Celebrity

Ciara Catches Major Heat Telling Women to ‘Level up’ to Attract Husbands

On Sunday morning Ciara posted a video to her Instagram of Pastor John Gray along with the quote […]

By

On Sunday morning Ciara posted a video to her Instagram of Pastor John Gray along with the quote “Too many women want to be married, but you’re walking in the spirit of ‘girlfriend.’”

#LevelUp. Don’t Settle.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

“‘He that finds a wife finds a good thing,’” Gray said in the video. “It didn’t say, ‘He that finds a girl that he’s attracted to, who he then begins to date, who he then calls his girlfriend, who he then buys a ring, proposes to and makes her his fiancée, who he then marries later who becomes his wife.’ You’re not a wife when I marry you, you’re a wife when I find you. You become my wife when I find you. But a wife is not the prescience of a ring, it’s the prescience of character.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video, along with the caption, “[Level Up]. Don’t Settle,” sparked a massive backlash from social media against the singer.

Following the backlash, Ciara (who is married to Russell Wilson but famously had a child with previous boyfriend Future), took to Instagram once again.

❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

“I was once that girl wanting to be loved a certain way but was making the wrong choices. I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom sitting at home, and then I realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman. Thats when I realized married or not married… I needed to love myself. #LevelUp.”

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts