Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin Gave His Daughter A Great Final Gift

Before his untimely passing earlier this week, Christopher “Big Black” Boykin made sure that his daughter, Isis, will have enough money for college.

Sources close to the late reality star said that he set up a fund for his 9-year-old daughter and that she will be almost completely covered financially if she chooses to attend college, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Big Black” dreamed of sending Isis to college and it led him to be “very smart with money and investments.” Boykin’s friends say that he became a bit of a penny-pincher, and would rarely pick up a big tab or shell out the big bucks for luxury items.

Another reason that “Big Black” wanted to start saving money for Isis is because he was aware that his family had a history of heart problems, and wanted to afford his daughter the ability to live comfortably in the event that he passed. Chris “Big Black” Boykin reportedly died of the same heart condition that claimed the lives of several members of his family on his mother’s side.

Up Next: More Details Emerge About ‘Big Black’s Heart Condition That Eventually Killed Him

Chris reportedly intended to take Isis to Mississippi for the summer, where his relatives reside. For some members of the family, it would have been the first time they ever met her. According to Boykin’s Uncle Jerry, it is of high importance for their family to have Isis visit now that “Big Black” has passed.

Boykin died of congestive heart failure, which was the same disease that killed his mother uncle, and both of his grandparents, according to his Uncle Jerry and niece Brittany Williams. In the days leading up to his death, “Big Black” was in the hospital with a team of doctors monitoring his heart function.

On Tuesday, Boykin’s heart eventually gave out. The physicians attempted to resuscitate him for about 30 minutes but were unsuccessful.

More: Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out About His Cause Of Death

“Big Black” was primarily known for his appearances on the MTV show Rob & Big alongside his friend Rob Dyrdek. The two co-starred on the beloved MTV series for three seasons from 2006-2008. “Big Black” also appeared on the show’s spinoffs, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness.

Rob Dyrdek and a slew of other celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to his close friend earlier this week.

“My heart is broken,” he tweeted. “I don’t [to] want write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you.”

Check out Rob Dyrdek’s full tribute here.

[H/T TMZ, Twitter / @Bossip]