Christina Milian Stuns in Low-Cut Dress

Christina Milian made an appearance at the celeb hotspot Catch LA over the weekend to celebrate her pal, DJ Khaled, on his Grateful album going platinum and she nearly stole the spotlight. At the star-studded event, the Superhuman host rocked a low-cut orange dress that she showed off on social media.

Giant s/o to my brother #djkhaled on not only his 10th album but also his sales going double platinum on #Grateful I’m so glad to know you and the family and am blessed to have watched the rise! S/o Nicole & @asahdkhaled! THIS is what dreams are made of.. 🙌 A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

“Giant s/o to my brother #djkhaled on not only his 10th album but also his sales going double platinum on #Grateful I’m so glad to know you and the family and am blessed to have watched the rise! S/o Nicole & @asahdkhaled! THIS is what dreams are made of…” the 35-year-old star captioned the snap.

The “Dip It Low” singer was pictured posing for a selfie with the Grammy-nominated producer. Her vibrantly colored dress was on full display and featured a thigh-high slit and low neckline.

Later in the evening, Milian uploaded a group snap from the party. “Platinum celebrations & Good Vibes with the fam. #issafamilyaffair #grateful,” she captioned the post.

This wasn’t the only time that the Love Don’t Cost A Thing actress stunned on social media this week. She attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards the following night and looked equally as stunning in not one but two glamorous getups. The first look she wore to the main event was a chrome floor-length dress that featured a long train and slit.

Chrome ⛓ A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

The second choice, which she wore to the Republic Records and Cadillac after party at TAO, was a glimmering silver minidress.

She posted a photo of the dress on Tuesday with a shout out to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson on his birthday.

“I wanna rock with you…All night Happy Birthday MJ,” she wrote.