Christina Milian Flaunts Perfectly Toned Abs In Sporty Black Bikini

Christina Milian is definitely ready for bikini season.

The songstress took to social media showing off her incredibly toned figure in a sporty black bikini. Milian took to Instagram Friday to show the world that she keeps in shape.



Christina, 35, panned the camera over her body as she sunbathed in her sporty black bikini.

“Hey b*tchessss!” she teased in the video.

The actress and singer reclined on her beach towel as she posted a pair of boomerangs, flexing her rock hard abdominals in one for effect.

The singer has been a busy bee over the past week, popping up in hot spots all over Los Angeles.

Tuesday, she was seen leaving Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails, also in West Hollywood, having attended the bridal shower of WAGS star Nicole Williams.

Over the weekend she was pictured hanging with her celebrity pals Karrueche Tran at their mutual friend J.Ryan La Cour’s 30th birthday party in WeHo.

Then on Sunday, Milian was spotted at The Grove with her mom Carmen and daughter Violet for a Mother’s Day excursion. Violet’s father is Christina’s producer ex-husband The-Dream, who filed for divorce just nine days before the little girl was born in 2010.

