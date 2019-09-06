Christina Hendricks Reveals Throwback Polaroid Cosplay Photo, and Fans Are Loving It

Just three months after joining Instagram, Mad Men and Good Girls actress Christina Hendricks is continuing to offer fans a glimpse into her life in the years before she shot to stardom. On Thursday, Sept. 5, the actress took to the social media platform to share a throwback photo of herself in costume on the set the 2002 American drama Firefly, on which she played Saffron.

In the Polaroid photo, Hendricks is sporting a corset, a gray tank top beneath, and a pleated brown skirt. “Ok [Browncoats]! I got you!” Hendricks captioned the post. “I found an old Polaroid taken on set, must have been for the costume department. Not sure this outfit still works, or does it ALWAYS work?”

She added the hashtags “Firefly,” “cosplay,” “Joss Whedon,” and “Serenity Firefly.”

The throwback photo drew plenty of comments from Hendrick’s more than 360,000 followers.

“Took me a hot second to figure out what was going on in this photo, [not gonna lie], but you can pull anything off!” one person wrote. “Gorgeous.”

“[Oh my God] I still miss that show!!! Canceled too soon!” a second commented.

“It worked. It still works. It will always work. Browncoats forever,” a third added.

Another fan jokingly asked, “Why are you covering those iconic HANDS,” referencing Hendrick’s recent confession that she was the hand model for the 1999 Oscar-winning film American Beauty.

“Fun fact…. wait for it…I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model…. this is my hand and another model’s stomach,” she wrote in the Aug. 22 post. “Proud [to] be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!! [American Beauty].”

The confession not only raised plenty of fans’ eyebrows, but also caught the attention of a number of celebrities.

“This is important. How come I didn’t know this?” January Jones asked.

“Wait…. What!?” Busy Philipps added.

“IM SHOOK!!!!!!” Elle Fanning commented her shock.

Hendricks has been drawing plenty of attention ever since she joined the world on Instagram in early June. While she made her debut with a simple selfie at The Ivy At the Shore, a restaurant in Santa Monica, California, many of her 76 posts are now hilarious throwback photos and revelations, including a July throwback photo of herself appearing almost unrecognizable as she dressed in full goth clothes.