Christina El Moussa Opens up About Her Relationship and Possibility of Having More Children

Christina El Moussa is opening up about her personal life.

The Flip or Flop cast member spoke to E!’s Daily Pop about her relationship with her new boyfriend and the possibility of having more children.

“Have you thought about ever having a third child down the line?” host Carissa Culiner asked El Moussa. “I got lucky — I have one of each. And I’m done,” she responded.

El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 2, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The former couple announced their separation in December, after quietly splitting in May of last year following an incident with a gun.

In August, the mother of two filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Soon after their split, El Moussa started dating again. The 34-year-old TV personality has been steadily seeing businessman Doug Spedding, 55, who she was previously linked to before her marriage.

“Doug and I are doing great. He actually has six kids. He has two twins that are girls — they’re 10. Taylor loves them. They got along really well,” she told Daily Pop. “We’re both kind of low-key, and we like to barbecue, swim at my house, go out on the boat, watch hockey games.”

El Moussa also opened up to GoodHousekeeping.com about how her life has changed over the year.

“If something is on my mind, you’re gonna know,” she shared. “Because me and Tarek lost that communication, completely, and it’s so hard to get it back once it’s gone.”

“I’m very spiritual, and I believe in things happening for a reason,” she told the publication of rekindling a romance with Spedding last spring.

“It just felt right,” she added.

