Christina El Moussa Sizzles in Bikini as She Kisses Boyfriend

HGTV personality Chritina El Moussa and British television personality Ant Anstead have been together for nearly six months now, and the paparazzi spotted them on a romantic getaway down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this week.

The two weren’t afraid to show a little public displays of affection as El Moussa rocked a purple bikini. You can check out all of the photos here.

She also posted a photo of the two embracing on the beach to her Instagram, writing “Salty hair and toes in the sand with my man [Ant Anstead].”

El Moussa and Flip or Flop co-host and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa initially split in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized in January, right around the time El Moussa started dating Anstead.

And while the happy couple soak up some rays, things aren’t going so well stateside for Tarek. He admitted in an Instagram post on May 4 that he suffered a back injury that has made it nearly impossible for him to walk.

“Awful news…life has been going so well and I’ve been so happy and healthy! Unfortunately….I injured my back again….it’s very scary,” he wrote in a caption of an Instagram post with him next to an MRI machine. “Last time I lost 50 pounds and was taking large amounts of pain meds to try and help the pain. Truthfully those meds really affected my mental and physical state and changed who I was. Last time I hurt my back it took me a year and a half to recover. As of today I can barely walk…I honestly can’t even believe this is happening, I feel like it’s a bad dream that I will wake up from.”

Tarek admitted the recent injury has taken a toll on his mental health.

“I will be truthful and say I’m very down because of this,” he said. “It is going to take a lot of positivity and strength to go through this a second time. I will stay positive and I will fight to get healthy again. I appreciate all the support.”

Tarek also opened up about his divorce from El Moussa on a recent episode of the Dr. Drew Podcast with Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“Let’s just be honest, it was awful,” he said. “I mean there was more PR about our divorce than any divorce I think I’ve ever seen. I mean it was wild, on every single magazine, on every news outlet, it was just beyond me.”