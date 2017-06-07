Christina El Moussa Is Reportedly Dating a New Man, Ex-Husband Tarek Is Lashing Out

Christina El Moussa is movin’ on.

The HGTV star is reportedly dating an Orange County businessman named Doug, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s new. They’ve been talking and seeing each other for a couple of weeks,” the source said. “Christina and him recently reconnected.”

The source went on to say that the twosome have actually known each other for about a decade and previously dated before El Moussa got together with ex-husband Tarek.

El Moussa’s new beau has already met her two children, 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden. However, the source said Tarek isn’t happy at all with his estranged wife’s new relationship.

“Tarek has always had a sense of jealousy over her prior relationship with this person,” the source said, adding that ever since El Moussa told her ex about the new relationship, he’s been acting out.

“He’s been spending time with young, attractive women,” the source claimed. “Tarek still can’t move forward with the fact that Christina has moved on with her life and that she’s truly happy with herself,”

Entertainment Tonight reached out to Tarek and quoted him as saying, “I do not want Christina back nor am I jealous.”

