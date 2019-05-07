Christina Anstead Reacts to Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Revealing Gender of Child With Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead has no hard feelings toward her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, after he accidentally revealed the gender of her unborn baby with new husband Ant Anstead.

A representative for the Flip or Flop host told Us Weekly, “While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall.”

El Moussa, 37, accidentally revealed the news while talking to TMZ on Monday. “She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” he told the outlet. “She’s having a son.”

“My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them,” he continued.

Anstead and her husband Ant announced last month that they were expecting their first child together, just three months after tying the knot in a surprise “winter wonderland” wedding in December.

“[Ant Anstead] and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” Christina, 35, wrote on Instagram. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

“And then…… there were FIVE!!!” Ant wrote on his own page. “(Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!”

El Moussa took to social media on the same day to honor his kids, sharing a message of how grateful he is to be a father.

“My loves my life my everything… this picture represents the most important part of my life.. being a father!!!!!” he captioned a photo of himself with his two kids.

“No matter what happens during my day… I never take negativity home with me,” the dad of two continued. “When I have my babies I come home and can’t help but smile. I smile because I know no matter what we all love each other and nothing can break our bond. I just adore these two:).”

While the soon-to-be baby boy is the first child for Anstead and Ant, Christina is already mom to 8-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 3-year-old son, Brayden, with El Moussa, while Ant, 40, is already dad to 15-year-old daughter Amelie, and 12-year-old son, Archie, with his ex-wife, Louise.

Anstead and El Moussa announced their split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. They continue to work together on Flip or Flop after their divorce and have stayed friends for the sake of their children.

“It’s important when you’re co-parenting to make sure that you’re on the same page,” Christina told Us Weekly in June 2018. “We have a schedule where we make sure that if one of us has to travel, that the other picks up for the other one. And we just make sure that whatever’s best for the kids is what we’re going to do.”

Anstead and Ant started dating in October 2017 and married in a small ceremony at their Newport Beach, California home on Dec. 22.