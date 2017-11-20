Christina Aguilera Was Asked About Pink’s Reaction to Her AMAs Performance

Christina Aguilera performed a Whitney Houston tribute during the American Music Awards Sunday night, and much was made of singer Pink’s reactions to the whole thing, with Pink appearing to cringe before smiling and breaking into applause.

After the show, Aguilera was asked by TMZ while leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood what she thought of Pink’s reaction to her performance. Despite the question, Aguilera appeared to give no reaction herself, keeping a blank look on her face as she got in her car.

After Pink’s facial expressions went viral, the singer used Twitter to clear up any lingering questions.

“Christina f—ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever,” Pink wrote. “This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s.”

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Pink said that Aguilera once tried to punch her in a club, but it seems the two stars have now settled things.

