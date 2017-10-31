Christina Aguilera Posts ‘Tried and True’ Throwback Halloween Costume Photo

Calling out to my tried & true! A trick or treat just for you 😈 Throwin it back this Halloween… Kisses & hugs to all my kweens💋👻🎃🕸🦇 #tbt A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Christina Aguilera showed off a throwback Halloween costume for 2017, wearing a tiara and hairdo reminiscent of her “Lady Marmalade” days. She posted a gallery of Halloweens from the past and present for a Throwback Thursday Instagram post.

“Calling out to my tried & true! A trick or treat just for you [Devils]. Throwin it back this Halloween… Kisses & hugs to all my kweens,” the singer wrote.

Aguilera included photos of her hanging out with her friends and a few photos of past Halloween costumes. She dug out pictures of herself dressed as a nurse, a skeleton and a zombie bride.

Her fans, naturally, loved the costumes.

“You are so incredibly beautiful – in every costume – love the tiaras and ‘Lady Marmalade’ hair styles,” one fan wrote. Another called her “gorgeous.”

Aguilera had another throwback moment on Instagram. She celebrated the 15th anniversary of her 2002 album, Stripped.

#15YearsOfStripped A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

In other Aguilera news, ABC announced on Monday that she will be performing a medley of Whitney Houston hits at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 19. Her performance will mark the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album, which included the songs “I Will Always Love You,” “Run To You” and “I’m Every Woman.”

“Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song ‘Run To You,’ ” the Whitney Houston estate said in a statement. “It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music. From the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you with great joy!”