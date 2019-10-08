Christina Aguilera Fan Posts up Close and Personal Concert Video Loving Her Outfit

Christina Aguilera fans can’t get enough of the singer during her Las Vegas residency. One Twitter user shared a video admiring Aguilera’s blueish purple slitted dress, which she wore with black thigh-high leather boots and a black leather corset. The fan, who was sitting in the front row, had an up close and personal view of the outfit and loved it so much they reached out to touch it.

“I pulled Christina Aguilera‘s dress and she was so cute,” the fan wrote on the video of Aguilera singing “Come on Over (All I Want Is You),” apologizing to the superstar via social media for pulling on her dress.

The concert was one of the singer’s last in Las Vegas before she extends her tour worldwide in the U.K., Europe and Mexico before coming back to Vegas after Christmas. Her residency at the Zappos Theater will run through March 6, 2020.

While the overzealous fan spent their Sunday night gushing over Aguilera’s concert, the 38-year-old spent her night going full Addams Family in a Morticia-inspired gothic outfit during The Addams Family movie premiere in Los Angeles. She rocked a lace-up black floor-length gown with smokey eye makeup and long, straight locks, obviously paying tribute to the beloved character as she enjoyed the premiere alongside fiancé Mathew Rutler and her two children, Max, 11, and Summer, 5. She shares Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and Summer with Rutler.

Aguilera is the voice behind the “Haunted Heart” song for the new animated movie, which puts a modern spin on the TV show and previous films. The Addams Family also stars Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Morticia’s husband Gomez, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt and Bette Midler as Grandmama.

At Sunday’s premiere, Theron told The Hollywood Reporter that she thinks the Addams are still appealing to viewers because “I think there’s something inspiring about a family that is so different and they don’t just think it’s OK, they think it’s great that they’re that different. We should all aspire to that.”