Christina Aguilera Claims She Tried to Kiss, Not Punch Pink

Christina Aguilera recently responded to the claims that she once tried to punch fellow pop-star Pink, revealing that she actually tried to kiss the singer.

During a previous appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Pink told the host that Aguilera “swung” at her during a confrontation in the early 2000s.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aguilera, however, says that she remembers the evening another way. “I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played spin the bottle. I have a love memory,” she said. “Look at her and look at me, I wouldn’t swing on her! She can beat my ass, are you kidding me?”

“I was excited about a kiss. I was like, a kiss and all’s good,” Aguilera went on to say, expained what was going through her mind at the time. “And then she put her hand up like this [covering her mouth] and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what we’re doing? Alright.’”

“She didn’t want to get ‘Dirrty,’” the singer then quipped, referring to her 2002 song of the same name.

For her part, Pink told Cohen in 2017, “We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha.”

“I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We’re just very different, we’re very different,” she added. “And we were very young and new.”

The “What About Us” singer later assured Cohen that she and Aguilera had mended their rocky relationship in recent years.

“She’s so talented and deep down I’ve had bad days, too,” she stated. “She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years.”

“We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that,” Pink added. Aguilera echoed Pink’s sentiments over their current relationship, telling Cohen, “She’s a different person now. She’s a mom. She’s cool.”

The past issues between the two women seem to stem from when they collaborated on the song “Lady Marmalade” from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack.

“It’s so funny because I’ve seen her Behind the Music and I know she has some feelings about how the recording of ‘Lady Marmalade’ went down,” Aguilera told Cohen, referencing Pink’s episode of VH1’s music biography series, wherein she shared how the two clashed over the track.

Ultimately, it seems the two have moved on and made up.