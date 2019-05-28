Christie Brinkley Posts Multiple Memorial Day Photos Showing Appreciation for ‘Sacrifices’

Supermodel Christie Brinkley celebrated Memorial Day by taking a moment to honor those who have fallen while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The Sports Illustrated supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos marking the holiday, joining the round of other celebrities and U.S. citizens acknowledging the day.

The first of two photos shared showed, a throwback photo of Brinkley from her 20s, showed the model standing alongside U.S. Naval officers while on the set of the Bob Hope Show.

“I’m grateful for the many opportunities I have had over the years to personally thank our men and women who serve to protect our country,” Brinkley captioned the photo.

“This photo was taken during a Bob Hope Show at the Naval Base in Norfolk back in the early 80’s I think. But how do you say thank you to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and their families who miss them,” she continued. “Well we can start by remembering and honoring the fallen in unity as one nation together on this special day …sending a message of respect and gratitude. It will never be enough but I hope the families feel the love. #memorialday.”

In a second photo, the 65-year-old was shown getting kissed on the cheeks by two sailors.

“They make sacrifices because they love peace and freedom and their country and all of us in it. And we love you back,” she wrote. “Hope you feel our respect on this #memorialday #fleetweek #broadway @chicagomusical.”

Brinkley, 65, is best known for her modeling career, which skyrocketed following her appearances in the late 1970s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues, appearing on three consecutive covers starting in 1979. Over the course of her career, Brinkley has appeared on more than 500 magazine covers and spent 25 years as the face of Covergirl.

In 2017, the supermodel made her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, gracing the cover with her two daughters, 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley.

“When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’” she said of her return. “My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’”

Along with modeling, Brinkley has also worked as an actress, illustrator and television personality.