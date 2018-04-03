Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Alexa Ray Joel Stuns in New ‘Happy Place’ Photo

Alexa Ray Joel, the daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, recently shared a stunning photo of herself spending time at her “happy place.”

In the photo, Joel can be seen donning a lacy black top with a fur coat and black newsboy-style hat. She is also holding a glass of white wine.

The “happy place” that she is referring to is Lilia Ristorante, an Italian restaurant in New York City. In a comment on the post, Joel called Lilia “the BEST rustic-italian joint in” New York.

“I highly recommend wearing your boyfriend jeans here so you can indulge in all the ridiculously-delish pasta-dishes… oh, and if you’re craving white wine? Get the Vermentino,” she then added.

Many of her followers turned up to comment on how “beautiful” Joel looks in the picture, with one person exclaiming that she is “breathtakingly gorgeous.”

“Beautiful picture of you!!! Have to put this on my list to try next time I’m in the city,” another follower posted, while someone else gushed, “This might be one of the most exquisite pictures I’ve ever seen…. and you look fabulous.”

While Joel is busy living it up in New York City, her sister Sailor Brinkley Cook is busy being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Cook, Brinkley’s other daughter, was recently announced as being a part of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and in photos from the issue the 19-year-old model dazzled in a gold bikini.

On her personal Instagram page, Sailor Brinkley Cook wrote about how it felt to be included in the pages of the issue along with her peers.

“I am so beyond honored to be a part of this beautiful group of women who stand for representation, inclusivity, diversity, and strength,” Cook wrote. “And to be coming back to a magazine I’ve idolized forever as a rookie is such a dream.”

Check out all @sailorbrinkley photos @SI_Swimsuit Even I can see they are 💥🔥 and I’m her mom! #proudmom pic.twitter.com/cJ7FeSkPpF — Christie Brinkley (@SeaBrinkley) February 13, 2018

“Thank you [Sports Illustrated] for not only letting me create fun images but for giving me artistic opportunities assisting photographers and being a crew member shooting BTS for ‘In her own words’ and of course THANK YOU for giving me the chance and the platform and the belief in me to speak out about subjects close to my heart,” she added. “I am grateful beyond words.”