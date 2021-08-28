Christiane Louise, Disney and 'Simpsons' Voice Actress, Murdered in Her Home

✖

Voice actor Christiane Louise was murdered this month, and police have now arrested a suspect they say committed the heinous crime. Louise lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she recorded voice-over performances for some iconic video games, TV shows and movies. She was just 49 years old.

Police arrested Pedro Paulo Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa in connection with Louise's murder, according to a report by Game Rant. Vasconcellos da Costa admitted to killing Louise but claims he was acting in self-defense. Police say it was a robbery, and are still treating Louise's death as a murder. In the meantime, fans of games like Overwatch and shows like The Simpsons are mourning Louise on social media.

Louise is best known for providing the voice of Cortana in the Halo series, Mercy in Overwatch and Sivir in League of Legends. On the TV side, she played Hellen Lovejoy on The Simpsons, Daisy Duck in some Disney animated productions, and other roles. The details of her death follow, but fair warning: they are extremely grisly.

The Brazillian police report states that Louise was murdered in her own apartment with a broken chalice, used to cut her throat. The suspect — allegedly Vasconcellos da Costa — hid her body, and it was not found for several days. Police believe his mother Eliane Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa helped with the crime and cover-up.

Some of Louise's belongings were found in Eliane Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa's home, but the mother herself remains at large. Police believe that the mother and son duo kept Louise's body in their home for about two days before trying to hide it. After that, it took police about three days to find it. It was a few days after that when her death was reported to friends and fans on social media.

The report also indicates that Louise and Vasconcellos da Costa knew each other before this crime took place. They were apparently enrolled in the same psychiatric clinic in 2017, and remained friends afterward. Police believe that Vasconcellos da Costa intended to try to secure Louise's inheritance, but they have not presented a plausible plan for this motive. The case is ongoing.