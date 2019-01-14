Chrissy Teigen Throws Husband John Legend Epic James Bond-Themed Birthday Party

John Legend dancing to FSMH PT. 1 at his 40th birthday party last night. pic.twitter.com/Yxcx8lZT8K — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) January 13, 2019



John Legend turned 40 last month, and now details are emerging from his lavish James Bond-themed party thrown by his wife, Chrissy Teigen this weekend.

Teigen went all out for her husband, hosting a long list of celebrity friends in Los Angeles, California for a night of photogenic fun and spy-themed attractions. She began with a tweet on Saturday showing their son Miles, in two possible outfits for the night.

“Okay guys,” she wrote. “Throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!”

Teigen’s followers voted for the white tux, which Miles apparently wore, nearly matching his father, who donned a white tux of his own. Meanwhile, Teigen did the same with their daughter, Luna, making sure the two nearly matched in sparkling gold outfits.

Of course, fans of Teigen and Legend will have guessed that the guest list was stacked with some of today’s biggest stars. Their friends Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were there, posing for many group shots throughout the night. Teigen had a photo booth on hand, meaning that the party was documented in all its glory, and some photos are already out on social media.

There were also casino games on hand in deference to the James Bond theme, though the location of the event is unclear. Teigen posted a few sparse pictures and videos from before the party on Twitter and Instagram, and other photos trickled out online. The happy couple themselves, however, apparently stayed in the moment, setting their phones aside and enjoying the celebration.

Other well-known celebrity guests included Kourtney Kardashian, celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin, and Alicia Keys. The guest list was kept secretive, but Legend has a lot of friends in the industry who likely wanted to party with him as he marked the beginning of a new decade.

One viral tweet came from a fan who inexplicably received a picture from inside the party from their aunt.

“My aunt just sent me pictures of her partying at John Legends birthday party and I just wanna know why didn’t he send me an invite,” wrote Twitter user Rayna Williams. “All my faves were there.”

All in all, it sounds like the night was a success, especially judging by Teigen’s follow-up post on her Instagram Story. It showed the model lying in bed in the dark, looking and sounding groggy. She panned around to show food wrappers surrounding her.

“Oh my god,” she croaked. “This is my bed, and I have to get ready for Critic’s Choice. Wait, is it People’s Choice? I seriously don’t know. It’s something.”

Hopefully, Teigen feels better in time for the award show tonight!