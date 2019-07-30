Chrissy Teigen Slams Twitter Trolls Criticizing Her Cooking: ‘Just Shut Up Already’

Chrissy Teigen is clapping back, yet again.

After making a New Orleans staple, then asking her husband John Legend and daughter Luna to weigh in on what they thought of the tasty treat, fans decided to as well. However, history shows, Teigen doesn’t play around with unwanted criticism.

The 33-year-old posted a video on Twitter of herself frying a batch of beignets, then pouring them into a container filled with powdered sugar. She then showed fans what the finished product looked like and that’s when the comments rolled in.

While there were a slew of mixed reactions, after one person mentioned that the powdered sugar looked “pasty” because she didn’t let the oil drain before dipping them, Teigen pretty much told the haters to buzz off.

“To everyone saying this: Just shut up already,” she replied. “They were awesome and this is how *we* like them, sugar sticks to the hot oil and I eat them piping hot when they’re crispy and perfectly moist inside. Make your own thank you goodbye.”

Not long after, she replied again, writing, “I can’t make ANYTHING without you guys being exhausting. Like do you hear yourselves ever?”

The model then shared a sweet video of Miles, Luna and her friend eating their dinner tweeting, “John’s sweet chili chicken wings with jerk cole slaw makes for amazing face masks.”

While no one seemed to have harsh words for that video, one person still managed to rub her the wrong way when they asked what she and her musician husband are doing to make the world a safer place for their children.

She then replied, writing, “On a post about chicken wings. Y’all are gonna be the death of me.”

The mom of two has proven time-and-time again that she does not hesitate to go at it with a fan who has harsh words for her. Back in April, after someone called her chubby, so she kept her response short and sweet.

“Teigen likes to attack people, so i’m attacking her weight, chubby needs to get to the gym,” someone tweeted.

Teigen replied with, “I hate to say this but…you are not a small person? also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt.”

The Lip Sync Battle judge has been open about her weight since giving birth to her second child, admitting that she’s okay with where she’s at and doesn’t feel unnecessary pressure to get down to her Sports Illustrated days.

“I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles,” she said back in March.

“He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!” she added.