Chrissy Teigen Slams Ivanka Trump Over Self-Isolation Coronavirus Tweet and Fans Have Words

After Chrissy Teigen had a few words for first daughter Ivanka Trump amid self-isolation, fans went wild on social media. Teigen, 34, took a swipe at Trump, 38, who posted a photo of her and two of her kids playing in a makeshift tent inside while social distancing themselves from others.

In her tweet, President Donald Trump‘s daughter wrote about a “fun activity” to do with the kids amid self-isolation. “Plan a living room camp out!” she tweeted. “Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional).” Teigen didn’t appear to be partial to the idea, and instead quote tweeted Trump’s tweet, asking that the U.S. government provide the general public with more tests for the coronavirus. “after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests?” she wrote.

“also that’s a clothing rack but yeah america only understands ‘taped together brooms,’” Teigen added.

Many others pointed out that the photo Trump used was actually a few years old and originally from a vacation to Russia. One person even noticed that the baby she’s holding in the photo is now almost 4 years old.

It’s safe to say Teigen’s tweet brought out the reactions. Continue scrolling to see what people are saying.

Some agreed with Teigen, lambasting Trump for assuming all Americans have the resources to stay home from work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And a f-cking pay cheque – does Ivanka even know, or care, how stressful it for so many that can’t work right now? — Damn I miss Obama (@obama_I_miss) March 19, 2020

Too bad other parents dont have the luxury Ivanka has of staying home with the kids. Or making tents except out of tin foil. Her kids are 8, 6 & 3yrs old so unless she rented a baby, the last time she stayed home with them was 2 years ago#closethecamps pic.twitter.com/eTsMTHtGFm — Rick randall-uhrig (@RandallUhrig) March 18, 2020

Others wondered how genuine Trump was being, as judging by the children’s ages, the photo was clearly a few years old.

fun fact, that staged photo is roughly three years old. — Christian (@ChristianLament) March 18, 2020

There’s no way that’s a recent picture. Her youngest child is now 3. She’s holding an infant there. — Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) March 18, 2020

Some had ideas they wanted Trump, an adviser to her father, to take to the Oval Office when it comes to taking care of those working in public amid the pandemic.

Can you also send to aide to retail worker and cashiers who can’t afford to go in isolation or quarantine? Some of us are also paid $7.50 have to use family or food stamps. Please keep in mind we risk our health so Americans can hoard and sneeze on us. — Captain Kitty (@Catman51913767) March 18, 2020

Some asked Trump about her idea for entertaining children in ICE detention centers.

What do you suggest for the kids in cages who don’t have sheets?? Will the guards provide the s’mores?? #fucktrumps — Elizabeth White (@LizWhite33) March 18, 2020

Still others disagreed with Teigen’s point of view and wondered how she would have reacted had former first lady Michelle Obama sent the same photo.

If @MichelleObama had tweeted this you would have been beside yourself with happiness. Of course, by the time her hubby had declared a national emergency 1,000 Americans had died from H1N1 but whatevs right, because #oRaNgEmAnbAd



Seek medical help. 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 — alliemariEEEEEEEE🥓💃🏼🇺🇸🙄👌🏻 (@alliemarie777) March 18, 2020

One person wondered what Teigen was doing specifically with her own privilege to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

You sure do a lot of complaining from your couch — Dr. Guru (@DrGuru23) March 18, 2020

Some simply poked fun at Trump’s “broom” comment, wondering who kept enough brooms to tape together for a fort.

I’m sorry but WHO has enough brooms to “tape together” to make a fort. I have exactly 1 broom lmfao — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) March 18, 2020