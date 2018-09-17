Chrissy Teigen Shows off Injury After Falling Down Stairs Before the Emmys

Chrissy Teigen is sporting a nasty bruise after she fell down the stairs just one day before the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Along with flashy jewelry and an envy-evoking dress, when Teigen hits the red carpet for the Emmys Monday night, she will also be showing off fresh shades of purple and blue due to a new injury she received after falling down the stairs.

who can relate pic.twitter.com/oXxV6pLJ0U — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

“Who can relate?” Teigen captioned a video posted to Twitter on Sunday that shows the fresh bruise marking her leg.

“Uggh, I just fell down the stairs,” the cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle co-host can be heard regretfully saying in the video. “It’s the Emmys tomorrow.”

Teigen’s latest injury came just one day before she is set to attend the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night with husband John Legend, who is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for playing the title role in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Teigen’s fans showed her she is not alone in clumsy accidents happening just moments before big events, as followers were quick to offer up their own stories.

“Once I broke both my arms falling down the stairs a week before starting school,” one person commented.

Once I broke both my arms falling down the stairs a week before starting school — Eliza Stein (@ElizaJStein) September 17, 2018

“I fell yesterday and sprained my ankle. Been stuck in bed with ice on it all day today,” another wrote.

I fell yesterday and sprained my ankle. Been stuck in bed with ice on it all day today. — jessaroni (@itsjustj355) September 17, 2018

This is not the first time that Teigen, 32, has had an accident ahead of a major awards show. In February of 2017, she shared a photo of her fingers dyed green after eating powdered candy just a day before the Grammy Awards.

I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I’m stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I’ve tried everything please help pic.twitter.com/Atr66KJcYo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2017

“I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I’m stained and Grammys are tomorrow,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her fingers. “I’ve tried everything please help!”

Regardless of her most recent problem ahead of the Emmys, there is no doubt that Teigen will be ready to support Legend. The couple, who wed in 2013, recently celebrated their anniversary, with Teigen posting a touching tribute on Instagram.

“12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams,” she wrote. “And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created.”

Teigen and Legend have since welcomed two sons into their family, their most recent addition, Miles, having been welcomed in May.