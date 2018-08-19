Chrissy Teigen Shares Cute Jet-Setting Photo of Her Kids Luna and Miles

Chrissy Teigen may be sad about being back home from vacation, but the photo of Luna and Miles on the plane back to L.A. brought fans nothing but joy.

The model and mother of two, who has been vacationing in Bali with husband John Legend and her two kids, took to Instagram to inform fans she had returned home after a few weeks abroad.

The Lip Sync battle host posted a picture of her 2-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son sitting on an airplane looking happy as they jetted back home, as first reported by E! News.

Luna can be seen holding a remote control while her baby brother reclines against a pillow that’s almost as big as he is.

“We made it home!” she wrote on the caption. The flight time from Bali to Los Angeles is nearly 19 hours.

The model poked fun at the situation and clarified that her kids’ seating arrangement might not have been OK with airplane regulations. She added, “(photo for photo purposes, not approved seating by the FAA).”

Teigen, Legend and their children have been living it up in Bali, where they endured a harrowing earthquake. Both parents have been documenting their fun outings and excursions on the Indonesian island, including a day at a safari park and taking a cooking class.

Luna and Miles seemed to be having the time of their lives, also. In one Instagram video, Teigen revealed that Luna “calls every animal ‘mama’ or ‘dada’ depending on how masculine or feminine they look.”

Teigen frequently faces backlash from mom-shamers when it comes to her posts with or about her children. In one image with her and John Legend’s daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, 6 weeks, she joked about the picture-perfect image.

“Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and Luna is over it?” she wondered.

Mom shamers criticized Teigen in the comments of the post, with one user writing, “He doesn’t look to happy with the sun in his eyes.” Teigen clapped back, “He told me he loves it.”

Legend told E! News three years ago that he is “very entertained” by Teigen’s social media antics. “I’m very accustomed to what she’s saying on Twitter. I’m very entertained by it,” the “Good Night” singer said at the time. “I love it. I’m her biggest fan.”

Hope you had a good vacation, John and Chrissy! We’re glad you’re back.