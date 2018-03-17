Social Media Helps Chrissy Teigen Find Romantic Comedies to Binge

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and mother-to-be Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Saturday with a problem she hoped her followers and fans could solve.

“Where are all the rom coms?” Teigen asked. “There is a shortage of rom coms and thus a shortage of my happiness.”

With over 50,000 favorites and 8,000 retweets, Teigen was flooded with suggestions within hours of posing the question.

Netflix RomCom Suggestions:

– No Reservations (food + love)

– Must Love Dogs

– Leap Year

– August Rush — Jaycëë (@Jaycee_McC) March 17, 2018

You gotta go see @lovesimonmovie — Calvin (@calvinstowell) March 17, 2018

August Rush!!!! Love, magic, music, family . . . Bring tissues!! — Barbara Brumley (@bsbrumley) March 17, 2018

Old one, but delightful: Desk Set. Or maybe French Kiss? or Moonstruck? Those are my top 3. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) March 17, 2018

Have you seen Timer, Obvious Child, Appropriate Behavior, What If, In a World? All great recent indie-romcoms. — Jacqueline is @SXSW (@THATJacqueline) March 17, 2018

The Big Sick sorta of qualifies I think, though obviously it takes a big story veer… but regardless, it’s funny and romantic and excellent! — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 17, 2018

Teigen’s quest for the right movie took a bizarre turn when she stumbled upon the Japanese romantic drama Let Me Eat Your Pancreas on Netflix. Even the streaming service’s own account thought it was hilarious pick.

I found it. I found a new rom com pic.twitter.com/1tMV5yZQBh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2018

a feast for the senses — Netflix US (@netflix) March 17, 2018

“I found it. I found a new rom com,” Teigen wrote with a photo of the video.

“A feast for the senses,” Netflix tweeted in response.

She then decided the best option was to just wait it out until the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lifetime film Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance gets released on May 13. But she had to be reminded that she has a big event coming up between now and then.

just put me in a coma until meghan & harry on lifetime — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2018

Don’t you have to give birth sometime before that? — Aspire Writer❤️ (@AspireWriter21) March 17, 2018

“Just put me in a coma until meghan & harry on Lifetime,” Teigen wrote.

“Don’t you have to give birth sometime before that?” a user asked.

“Oh yeah,” Teigen jokingly responded.