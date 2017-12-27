Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets Airplane Drama After Passenger Realizes He’s on the Wrong Flight

Chrissy Teigen’s bizarre travel experience has the internetlaughing out loud.

The model tweeted a saga about her experience flying from Los Angeles to Tokyo Tuesday, revealing that the flight had to turn around four hours into an 11-hour flight when a passenger realized he had boarded the wrong plane.

Read through her hilarious story about the experience and be grateful she sprung for the in-flight wifi:

People were cracking up over the Lip Sync Battle co-host’s retelling of the story.

