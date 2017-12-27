Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets Airplane Drama After Passenger Realizes He’s on the Wrong Flight

Chrissy Teigen’s bizarre travel experience has the internetlaughing out loud.

The model tweeted a saga about her experience flying from Los Angeles to Tokyo Tuesday, revealing that the flight had to turn around four hours into an 11-hour flight when a passenger realized he had boarded the wrong plane.

Read through her hilarious story about the experience and be grateful she sprung for the in-flight wifi:

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

what is happening how do you know more than I do. I’m still in the sky! https://t.co/0c4q8TKcwN — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

ANA boarding pass machines pic.twitter.com/nmuqxZLIVG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

People were cracking up over the Lip Sync Battle co-host’s retelling of the story.

I’m sorry you lost 8 hours of your life but this is an incredible bedtime story, please continue — Kayla Pretzer (@kpretzz) December 27, 2017

Omg make sure to pick up a LA souvenir in the airport so you can remember this trip! — Sara (@Saralindberggg) December 27, 2017

This is truly the definition of insanity. Wow. Safe travels…eventually — Joe Gatto (@Joe_Gatto) December 27, 2017

Photo credit: Twitter / @WhoWhatWear