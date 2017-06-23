Watch: Chrissy Teigen Shares Footage of Baby Luna’s Adorable Dance Moves

With John Legend as her dad, it should come as no surprise that Chrissy Teigen‘s little girl has got the most stellar dance moves.

Get it, girl! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Teigen took to Instagram Thursday with an adorable video of little 1-year-old Luna showing off her very best dance moves.

“Get it, girl!” Teigen captioned the video of her little girl dancing to the beat on what appeared to be a countertop.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has shown off little Luna’s talents.

Last week the 31-year old supermodel shared a Snapchat video of her daughter playing the piano, though Luna might not get all of her musical skill from daddy dearest.

Teigen also shared a clip of herself playing the piano with Luna paying rapt attention.

#ChrissyTeigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Whether Luna follows in her daddy’s musical footsteps, we will have to wait and see.

