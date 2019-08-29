‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Lindsie Chrisley Notably Absent in Family’s Hospital Photo Supporting Brother Kyle

After Kyle Chrisley‘s nearly entire family gathered by his side amid his hospitalization, one family member was conspicuously missing was sister Lindsie Chrisley, who has been estranged from the family in recent years. While Lindsie remains estranged from father Todd Chrisley and her half-siblings, Kyle recently re-entered the picture after allegedly getting sober following issues with substance abuse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Aug 28, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

Todd shared a family photo of the entire Chrisley clan surrounding Kyle’s hospital bed on Wednesday, writing, “NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY…Kyle is great and we are back to the grind.” In the photo, Kyle, 27, was smiling with monitors and bracelet all over his arms. He appeared to have an IV in.

Earlier this month following Todd and wife Julie Chrisley‘s indictment for tax evasion, Kyle came out in support of Todd and his stepmom, Julie. (Kyle’s biological mother, whom he shares with Lindsie, is Todd’s first wife Teresa Terry.)

Kyle admitted to lying about his father in previous interviews in which he said Todd bragged about not having to pay his taxes.

“I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all,” he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. “Everything I said in my interview was a lie. These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

He explained that he is now sober and has been able to mend his relationship with his family, calling Julie his mother and saying he apologized to Todd nine months ago. “His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

Following Kyle’s hospitalization this week, the family said that he simply had an adverse reaction to his medication and that he’s expected to make a full recovery. “Kyle is fine. He had an adverse reaction to his medication,” a representative for the family told The Blast. “He is doing great.”

Many fans have speculated that Todd’s post may be an effort to distract from his and Julie’s recent legal drama. He and Julie insist they are innocent from any wrongdoing on their 12 charges of tax evasion and other financial crimes.