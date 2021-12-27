Chris Tucker Is in Major Trouble, According to New Lawsuit

Chris Tucker is in big trouble with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Entertainment Tonight reports that the Rush Hour star is facing a $9.6 million bill for back taxes penalties and interest. Tucker has been dodging Uncle Sam since 2002. In 2002, Tucker was labeled as “one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.” He reportedly has tried to pay off his debt three times through using monthly payment plans but was unable to maintain the payments. Tucker allegedly reported and paid significantly less than he actually owed the IRS overall.

The comedian, who has been largely out of the spotlight in recent years, is returning to stage to stand up, more than likely to help with the heft IRS bill. According to CBS in Georgia, Tucker performed comedy shows live in Norcross, GA from Dec. 7-9 at the Atlanta Comedy Theater. The arena holds 240 people. Interested attendees could get a ticket for $52.50 per person.

In 2002, the IRS alleged that Tucker owed around $4.6 million. Still, he only reported that he earned $2.4 million that year. In 2006, the IRS claims he reported and paid $1.18 million, but at the time, he owed over $2.18 million. In 2008, Tucker only paid $127,169, but he owed $2.4 million. In 2010, Tucker owed $481,552, but only paid $4,642. The grand total of Tucker’s bill comes in at $9,684,452.07.

Per the documents, “Despite notice and demand for payment of the assessments set forth above, Mr. Tucker has neglected, refused, or failed to fully pay the assessments against him.” The IRS notes that the bill can increase. “Since the dates of assessment described above, interest, penalties, and statutory additions have accrued and will continue to accrue as provided by law,” the report notes.

Tucker hasn’t done much work in the past decade. In between filming the cult classic Friday — Tucker’s breakout role — and the Rush Hour franchise, the comedian reportedly became a born-again Christian.

In a documentary on YouTube’s Comedy Hype, comedy analyst Rex Garvin revealed that Tucker turned down roles that he felt did not align with his religious beliefs. “He had what you call a Christian comedy crash without letting it flow automatically,” said Garvin. “Once you step in that next level, no one can train you for that, no one can prepare you for that, you’re on your own and what happens when you cross that line into show business, you go into a whole other world that you cannot predict.”

Tucker has only starred in four films since 2000. In 2013, he hosted the BET Awards. Tucker also shot a Netflix comedy special, Chris Tucker: Live, in 2015.