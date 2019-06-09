Chris Pratt Spent His Final Hours as a Bachelor With Rob Lowe and Other Friends

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt spent his last hours as a bachelor Saturday hanging out with his friend Rob Lowe at a golf course.

The two former Parks and Recreation stars were seen golfing with other friends in Santa Barbara, California Saturday hours before marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. TMZ published photos of the two actors hanging out and posing for group photos.

Lowe played a big part in Pratt’s wedding weekend. TMZ published photos of Lowe hosting the couple’s wedding rehearsal at his estate in Montecito. The outlet also reported Schwarzenegger was seen near the home, wearing slippers and pajamas Saturday morning with friends.

Hours later, a source told PEOPLE that the wedding happened Saturday afternoon, with Schwarzenegger’s parents, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, in attendance. Schwarzenegger’s brothers Patrick and Christopher and sister Christina were also there. Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was there as well.

On Sunday morning, Pratt shared a photo from the wedding, which now has over 2.3 million likes.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Pratt wrote in the caption. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

Pratt added, “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

The photo earned several comments from Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s famous friends.

“YAY! I love this picture. So happy for you both!!” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote.

“Massive congrats!!!!!!!!!” added Karen Gillan.

“All the best to you both my man,” John Krasinski wrote.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, started dating in summer 2018 and announced their engagement in January. This is the first marriage for Schwarzenegger, but second for Pratt. The Jurassic World star was previously married to Faris from 2009 to 2017, with their divorce being finalized last year.

Pratt and Lowe both starred on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, which Lowe joined in the middle of Season 2. They have remained close friends since the show ended, and spent Memorial Day golfing together.

“Sorry for the triple post, just so excited to get this new album cover art from [Pratt] Now all we need are songs and a band name,” Lowe joked on Instagram, alongside a heavily filtered photo of the friends. “We will both be going off the grind for a while to figure it all out. Stand by…”

Photo credit: Instagram/Rob Lowe