Chris Pratt and Olivia Munn Reportedly Enjoy ‘Romantic’ Dinner Together

Chris Pratt might already be moving on from his divorce.

The Jurassic World actor was spotted enjoying a “romantic dinner” with actress Olivia Munn in Los Angeles Friday night, according to Entertainment Tonight. The actors had dinner at West Hollywood’s popular dining spot Craig’s.

Munn and Pratt were reportedly seen alone and acting “totally romantic.”

“He had his arm around her at one point,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, adding that it didn’t look like the two were trying to hide their PDA.

Reports say that the couple did enter the restaurant through the kitchen so as to avoid being photographed.

Pratt filed for divorce from his wife, Mom star Anna Faris, in December. The couple announced their separation in August after eight years of marriage.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Faris has since dated cinematographer Michael Barrett, but remains friendly with Pratt as they co-parent their son, Jack.

It was reported on Saturday, that Faris is selling off her house in the Hollywood Hills, the place where she reportedly spent a lot of her time with her soon-to-be ex-husband. The house in the Nichols Canyon area is reportedly in Faris’s name alone. She purchased it in 2005 for $1.995 million according to a report by Variety, and she now wants $2.5 million for the private little getaway.

However, property records show that Faris still co-owns another, larger home on the street with Pratt. The couple paid $3.3 million for the house in 2013, when they reportedly bought it from the president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, Michael Rapino. The shared residence will likely come into contention throughout the couples’ arduous divorce proceedings.

Contributing: Mike Hein