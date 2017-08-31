Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Are Reportedly in Couples Counseling

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris shocked their fans by announcing their separation after eight years of marriage earlier this month. But it appears they aren’t ready to give up on each other just yet.

It is only natural for the couple, who share 5-year-old son Jack, to seek help in order to rebuild their relationship. A source close to the pair told Life & Style magazine that they are working through their issues in couples counseling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It seems to be good timing as Pratt just finished filming Avengers: Infinity War as well as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“It’s the first time they’ve ever been in counseling together and it only happened after they split,” an insider revealed.

“They have committed to it. They are trying to keep the pressure low by doing it out of the spotlight, but there is still a lot of love between them.”

Another source revealed the two are still living together with their son in their Los Angeles home.

One topic of discussion in their sessions may be their changing careers. The 40-year-old Mom actress met the Guardian of the Galaxy star when he was not as famous as he is now.

“It’s been very intense, with Anna discussing how she feels isolated with Chris gone so much of the time and her career taking a backseat,” said the source.

“Chris gets frustrated because Anna is in the industry, too, and knew the commitments involved when she married him.”

The couple announced their separation on Aug. 6 with a statement on social media. “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we went to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”