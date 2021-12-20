Chris Noth Loses Major Business Deal Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth has lost a major business deal, following the recent sexual assault allegations that have emerged against him. According to PEOPLE, Noth’s tequila brand, Ambhar, was set to be sold to a beverage company, Entertainment Arts Research, for $12 million. However, the deal was called off just one day after the assault accusations were reported. “We thought it would be in our best interest to withdraw from the transaction,” said Chief Executive Bernard Rubin in a statement to the New York Post. “It would have been disastrous for us.” [Please Note: The following story contains graphic depictions of sexual assault.]

On Thursday, THR reported that two women had come forward to accuse Noth of rape and sexual assault. The women are going by pseudonyms to protect their identity:Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31. They came forward after seeing press for the new Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. The alleged encounters took place in 2004 and 2015. THR reports that Lily reached out to them in August, writing in an email, “I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims.” Then, in October, Zoe contacted the outlet, advising that she works in the entertainment industry and is not comfortable revealing her identity for fear of retaliation for coming forward with her claims. However, she stated that “seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me.” She added, “For so many years, I buried it,” but decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is.”

Zoe claims that she met Noth while working at a firm where he regularly did business. They struck up a casual acquaintanceship, which led to her visiting his West Hollywood apartment on occasion. Zoe alleges that the last time she saw Noth, they kissed, but then he tore her clothes off and raped her when she tried to leave.

Lily alleged that she met Noth while working as a server in New York City. One night he invited her to dinner and afterward they went back to his apartment. She claims that while they were there, Noth raped her orally and vaginally. Notably, both women allege that Noth raped them in front of mirrors. At this time, none of Noth’s Sex and the City co-stars appear to have commented on the allegations.

In response to the claims, Noth denied any wrongdoing. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth stated. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”