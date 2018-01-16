Chris Hemworth Talks ‘Future Sister-in-Law’ Miley Cyrus During Radio Appearance

Miley Cyrus has Chris Hemworth’s seal of approval.

The Thor star stopped by SiriusXM Studios’ Sway in the Morning Tuesday and talked about what it’s like to have Cyrus as a future sister-in-law.

“I always just expect her to put on a show, belt a few songs out. But she never does,” Hemsworth said on the show after confirming that his brother, Liam Hemsworth, and Cyrus are not married. “I’m insisting consistently, ‘When is the performance coming?’ But no, she’s a lot of fun.”

The interview continued as Hemsworth was asked if Liam ever came to him for marriage advice.

Liam and the “Malibu” singer first met on the set of their movie The Last Song. A year later, the couple made their red carpet debut. The couple dated on and off, getting engaged before calling off he engagement in 2013. They reconciled at the end of 2015 and have been together ever since, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Liam and Cyrus showed their support for Hemsworth at the Los Angeles premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in October, where the couple posed on the red carpet together.

Cyrus has been close with the Hemsworth family for years. In January 2016, she was spotted with Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, at a music festival in Australia.