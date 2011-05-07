Chris Hemsworth Shares Photo of His Son Tristan's Adorable Creative Writing Project Dedicated to Him

✖

Chris Hemsworth shared an adorable letter his son, Tristan, wrote and it's heartwarming. In the post, the 6-year-old mentioned that the Thor star was his "special dad" and Hemsworth relayed his feelings in the caption. "My little boys creative writing 'My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy," he wrote.

The letter Tristan wrote, "Big write. My special friend is dad. Together we go in the pool together. They make me feel happy." Several of the actors fans took to the comment section adoring over the post, with one person writing, "Why is his handwriting better than mine." Another person said, "I'd be like: 'my dad is Thor,'" while someone else commented, "Oh so precious! Our way of seeing the world as little people is the most precious thing on this planet. Thank you for sharing this gem."

Hemsworth shares Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky, along with his twin Sasha and their daughter India, 8. The sweet pair have been together for 10 years and recently celebrated their decade-long marriage on their anniversary in December. The Marvel actor took to his Instagram to share a throwback photo of the two making goofy faces, writing in the caption, "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!" ending with several kiss and heart emojis. According to PEOPLE, his wife wrote in her own post, "Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing! Here's to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever."

Hemsworth has been having a little online fun with his fellow co-star Chris Pratt lately after it was announced that Pratt would be joining Hemsworth in the next Thor movie. Pratt took to socials to suggest Hemsworth stop working out at the request of the Jurassic World star's trainer. Pratt jokingly commented on one of Hemsworth's photos on Instagram of him flipping a tire, saying that standing next to Hemsworth would make Pratt look bad so he should stop lifting so much.

"Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out," Pratt commented. "Since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that. So I'm gonna need you to put on 25 pounds real quick. Cool, thanks."