Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Has Words for Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth’s family has had enough of Miley Cyrus in the wake of their divorce. Hemsworth’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, and wife Elsa Pataky have reportedly issued Cyrus a stern warning to stop playing games with heartbroken Liam.

“They are the ones picking up the pieces,” a source told Radar Online. “And they’ll happily do anything to protect Liam, including shutting Miley out of Liam’s life.”

Liam, 29, moved back to his native Australia amid his breakup from Cyrus, 26, who was spotted kissing The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter immediately after the news of the breakup hit. The two were consistently spotted together over the next few weeks, including when they held hands at the MTV VMAs, and recently broke things off. Liam’s family was also reportedly unhappy with the way Cyrus portrayed him in her new breakup song, “Slide Away,” in which she sings about “whiskey and pills.”

“The breakup song, the smear campaign implying he has addiction issues, her texting him at random — it’s all infuriating to them,” the source said. “They welcomed Miley with open arms even though she was way too wild and immature for their friendship group, and they feel betrayed by her behavior too.”

Chris and Pataky reportedly have even reached out to Cyrus herself with a warning of sorts “going forward.”

“They have conveyed that message to her in a strongly worded text,” the source said. “Miley was actually shocked that Chris and Elsa had struck her off and told her in no uncertain terms to stay away from their brother and let him heal.”

Liam and Cyrus dated on and off since 2009, when they met on the set of the set of their film The Last Song. In 2012, they got engaged but called it off about a year later. During the break, Cyrus dated other people but eventually found her way back to Hemsworth, and they married in December 2018. Not even a year later, in August 2019, they announced their separation and divorce.

Following her recent split from Carter, Cyrus reportedly needs some solo time, a source told E! News. “Miley did not want to rush into anything. She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn’t ready for a relationship. She needs to be by herself.”

Another source said that Cyrus felt like she was “in over her head” after getting into a relationship immediately after ending her marriage.

