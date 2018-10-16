Chris Evans Joins Chorus Slamming Piers Morgan for His James Bond Baby Comments

Chris Evans is the latest star to speak out against Piers Morgan’s bizarre tweet about Daniel Craig and masculinity.

Morgan brought a hot take to Twitter on Monday morning, posting a picture of Craig walking down the street with his daughter, Ella, strapped to his front in a papoose. He wrote that Craig was now an “emasculated Bond,” an opinion many disagreed with. Among them, the actor who plays Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

“You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child,” he wrote. “Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Evans’ response racked up thousands of retweets and hundreds of thousands of likes. He was just one of the major stars to condemn Morgan’s original post, which took over social media for the day. At first, Morgan provided little context for his outrage, but as the day went on he clarified that he was specifically talking about the papoose itself, not the act of caring for a child. Still, his outpouring of defensive tweets and retweets did little to stabilize his case, and he may have done more damage than good.

“I just expressed a genuinely held opinion that papooses are emasculating, embarrassing & unnecessary – and the virtue-signalling world’s gone bonkers,” he wrote at one point.

“Extraordinary, isn’t it?” he added later. “The Twitter mob in full enraged self-righteous cry is a truly demented, hysterical entity.”

“Twitter never reflects what the majority of people actually think,” he went on in a separate tweet. “That’s why it explodes with shock when things like Trump & Brexit happen.”

Morgan also claimed that the men defending papooses were only doing so “because their wives/girlfriends told them to,” and mocked several people who responded with other “emasculating” things that they did for their kids. He repeatedly asked why men couldn’t just use their arms to carry children, as past generations had. This was taken for backpedaling by many of his critics.

Still, there were many who discouraged the all-day argument over Morgan’s tweet. Some pointed out that the news anchor only makes international headlines when he causes an outrage like this one, and by perpetuating it Twitter as a whole was feeding his ego. Morgan did not dispute this claim as he continued to field responses well into the next day. Evans has not responded since his first tweet on the subject.