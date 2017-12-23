Chris Cornell’s Widow Shares Christmas Video of Late Singer With Son

Chris Cornell‘s widow, Vicky Cornell, shared a very special video before her family’s first Christmas without the Soundgarden singer. The 3-year-old video shows Cornell with his son, Christopher.

Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school. While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support. – VC pic.twitter.com/XWR2WOwQVn — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) December 22, 2017

In the three-minute video, Cornell shares his family traditions and asks Christopher what he loves about their annual trips to Rome. After the clip, Vicky included a slideshow of past Christmases with Cornell and their family.

“Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school,” Vicky wrote. “While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support.”

The video has been seen over 30,700 times.

Cornell took his own life on May 18 in Detroit. He was 52 years old and is survived by his wife and three children.

In October, Vicky questioned the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s ruling that Cornell’s death was a suicide. She has claimed that Cornell was taking drugs that may have played a role in his death.

“He didn’t want to die,” Vicky said in June. “If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this… My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm. This was not a depressed man — it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction.”