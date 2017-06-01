City Of Detroit Refuses To Release Chris Cornell Death Information To Family

Chris Cornell’s family wants to learn further details about the late Soundgarden front man’s death, but the City of Detroit is refusing to release the information.

The city officials claim that Cornell’s death is still “an open investigation,” therefore the info cannot be released just yet, according to TMZ.

Kirk Pasich, the Cornell family lawyer has reportedly sent a Freedom of Information request to the city asking that the police give them access to the toxicology reports. The city denied the request saying that to release the information would “compromise and/or interfere with their investigation.”

The family of the former “Black Hole Sun” singer is “mystified” as to why the Medical Examiner would release the news that Cornell died by suicide, yet they will not give out any further information.

Vicky Cornell said that she has many unanswered questions revolving her husband’s tragic passing, and she is hoping that the toxicology reports will answer them. What many have been wondering, including Vicky, is whether Chris consciously committed suicide or if he was so deeply under the influence of drugs that his judgment was impaired.

The rocker’s wife has been heartbroken by the loss of her spouse. She penned a moving letter for his funeral that was released prior to the memorial service.

An excerpt from the letter read: “To my sweet Christopher, you were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through. You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.”

This week, Chris Cornell and Vicky’s two kids, 12-year-old Tori and 11-year-old Christopher, spent the day with one of their dad’s famous friends: Brad Pitt.

The World War Z star took the musician’s kids to Universal Studios Hollywood this week and were spotted sipping on butterbeer at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and walking around Simpsons Land.

The trip to the theme park was likely a much-needed escape after all of the sad details that have been circulating in the media about Chris Cornell’s passing.